Party primaries key to fair General Election

The culture of fraudulent party primaries in this country, in which undeserving candidates are given party tickets against the will of the electorate, will continue to haunt us.

These take the form of direct tickets to wealthy candidates or those close to the party chiefs.

Bogus electoral officials are also often known to take bribes in order to steal elections in favour of corrupt candidates who are willing to pay to unfairly clinch the party ticket over their rivals.

The ruling Jubilee coalition, which has transformed itself to one political party, is even toying with the idea of procuring the services of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) to conduct its party nominations.

This is laudable except for two things: namely that the IEBC itself does not enjoy the confidence of Kenyans to hold a free and fair election and secondly, the fact that a party cannot trust itself to hold a clean election is an indictment of our warped democracy and national culture in which it is very difficult to serve and demonstrate justice.

Asking the IEBC to conduct intra-party elections is akin to asking the United Nations to conduct the General Election on behalf of Kenya.

Let political parties have the courage to hold credible nominations and elections.

On its part, Kenya’s biggest political party — ODM — has hopefully learnt its lesson.

This party is notorious for giving undeserving candidates direct tickets.

The result of this is that the party has been punished by scoring disastrously in its strongholds during the polls from a backlash by the electorate.