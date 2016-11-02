Pedestrians should put footbridges to good use
Wednesday November 2 2016
The government spends a lot of money and resources to build footbridges in order to protect human life. Nowadays, it’s an offence to cross highways at any section of the road one feels like, but most of the citizens give a deaf ear to this.
People have been seen crossing roads, risking their lives just because they are in a hurry or avoiding the bridge for no apparent reason. This habits should be curbed.
OLIVER BARIU, Ruiru