Plaudits to Stellar for her audacity to report fraud
Tuesday November 1 2016
As the storm raised by the Sh5 billion heist in the Ministry of Health reverberates, we should not forget the audacious journalist who braved threats from a senior official and published the story.
Ms Stella Murumba of Business Daily epitomises excellence in investigative journalism, responsible for unearthing scandals that would otherwise never be brought to light. The insatiable greed of officials can only be ended by constant exposure.
VINCENT NDEGE MAOSA, Nanyuki