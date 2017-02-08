Police must foster good relations with public
Wednesday February 8 2017
According to the law, the National Police Service is expected to foster and promote relationships with the larger society. In executing that mandate, officers ought to exercise minimal force in arresting and handling suspects in their custody. Use of unnecessary force to extract information from culprits sometimes results in deaths and triggers a public backlash with devastating consequences. A proposed law, which criminalises torture by police and other state agencies, should be supported by all.
DEREK LIECH, Mombasa