Police response time at accident scene terrible

At 10.30pm on Friday, we got an accident at Ruguti bridge, 5km to Chuka Town. The Meru-bound Luxury Shuttle van I was in collided head-on and was forced off the road by a pickup with lights off, whose driver was overtaking a lorry uphill. We rolled, and some of us were injured. We called police. But after a one-and-a-half-hour wait, one of us called Vigilance House and the officers appeared in a Land Cruiser in five minutes! A county official also ignored our call. IPOA, take note!