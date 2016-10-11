Police should emulate road safety agency on use of technology

The National Police Service has finally joined the electronic service delivery bandwagon: Citizens can now access police clearance services, better known as certificate of good conduct, online.

As we applaud the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, however, some underlying issues must be brought to the fore.

The public has to be adequately informed of the service. Unlike what the National Transport and Safety Authority did during the introduction of online driving licence renewal, the police have done little or nothing on this front.

I only got to know of “e-clearance” when I visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road. And from the number of people in the queues, it was apparent that very few people knew of the online process.

It is embarrassing that wananchi in need of the certificate (which is fast becoming a mandatory job application requirement) still have to have their fingerprints taken for checking with the crime database.

Fingerprint ink belongs in the 19th Century. The police service should borrow a leaf from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the registration of voters.

Fingerprinting includes using biometric equipment. This is a long-term method. Besides being reliable, it is also economical in terms of time and resources.

SUSPECTED CRIMINALS

Another pertinent issue that needs to be addressed is a second or subsequent application. Why, for instance should a repeat applicant “finya kidole” (be fingerprinted) every time? Why are the police not using the previous fingerprints of the applicant?

Fingerprints are unique and never change. They remain the same from birth to adulthood.

With relevant particulars of the applicant such as the national identity card being used to provide a second-time applicant with the clearance certificate.

This can be done by keying in the ID number and retrieving their fingerprints from the system, which are then run electronically against those of convicted or suspected criminals and getting the results.

With this kind of technological application, the benefits will be enormous. Notable is the reduction in the amount of time used to issue the certificate.

With synchronised systems, efficiency is guaranteed.

With most of the work delegated to the machines, the police officers currently doing this job can be redeployed.

In a way, digitising the process will push the country a step closer to the United Nations’ recommended ratio of police officer to population of 1:450.