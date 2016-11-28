Politicians’ behaviour in Mumias was primitive

Following alleged police brutality after firearms were stolen from Booker Police Post in Mumias, Mumias East MP Ben Washiali and former ODM national youth leader Rashid Mohammed led their Jubilee supporters in blocking Cord leader Raila Odinga and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya from addressing residents.

This was uncouth and political immaturity that should not be condoned, especially towards elections.

We have freedom of expression. Let them apologise.