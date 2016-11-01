Politicians hog all the media, feed nation with hot air

The much space that Kenyan media, especially television stations, accord our immoral and irresponsible politicians to continue perpetuating their illegalities is perturbing.

Kenya has various developed professions with competent people, who can offer good and quality education. But even when politicians are deemed to be fuelling ethnic animosity, they are quickly given media space.

The question is, do politicians pay for that space? Why the poor culture within the Fourth Estate?

Who said the clergy, teachers, farmers, vendors, students and the unemployed cannot engage in a fairly interactive debate on national matters such as the Sh5 billion corruption scandal at the Health ministry, the Sh1.6 billion NYS saga, poor governance and the general sorry state?

Politicians are the architects of corruption; why accord them space to continue lying to Kenyans? When will poor Kenyans have a right of reply in the media?

I urge and humbly appeal to the media to kindly allow people of high integrity to dominate your shows. Allow every group to articulate their issues if you must discuss them — which, of course, is your primary duty.

Politicians will always appear on your shows to defend their party coalitions and spew sheer venom onto Kenyans. We are tired of them.

Give doctors more time to educate Kenyans on good eating habits, how to manage modern diseases and administer first aid, and to ordinary Kenyans to condemn thieving officials.