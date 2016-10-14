Politicians should keep off education matters

As the 2017 General Election draws nigh, some politicians have began laying out campaign strategies in which they are using the education sector to serve their own interests.

This week, Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i interdicted the Siaya County Director of Education and six sub-county directors and cancelled the ongoing mock exams in the county.

This came after Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga printed the mock examination papers bearing his portrait.

While this was a laudable step by the ministry of Education, it is worrying to see how politicians are influencing the education sector through acts such as financing institutions’ activities.

Recently, North Rift leaders stormed Moi University to protest against the appointment of Prof Laban Ayiro as the acting Vice-Chancellor. Through these acts, politicians are seeking popularity as well as electoral support from education stakeholders, who are tutors, teachers and parents.

The ministry of Education has the tough task of keeping watch over these political leaders who are defying the law.

County directors and sub county directors have also a great responsibility of keeping politicians off school matters or risk losing their jobs as the ministry’s guidelines state.