Politicians should tone down political temperatures

As next year’s elections draw near, political temperatures seem to be rising. The unveiling of Jubilee Party officials at Bomas of Kenya on Friday was characterised by altercations, inflammatory utterances, accusations and counter-accusations.

The opposition continues to point an accusing finger at the Jubilee government for its alleged failures. A visitor might think the election is due next month. We need level-headed leaders. The time to preach the gospel of peace is now.