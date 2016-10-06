Polygamy not simple as judge wants us to think
Friday October 7 2016
Recent media reports have shown interesting qualities about candidates being interviewed for the position of deputy Chief Justice.
One of the candidates said that there is no problem with polygamy as long as the women involved agree to “share” the man.
This position is highly problematic since it portrays men as property to be shared — more like two teenagers sharing earphones. I insist: Men are not property to be shared.
Cecil Agutu, Nairobi