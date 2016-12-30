Private hospitals should treat accident victims
Private hospitals should learn to be humane.
Some of them turn away victims of accidents on sight, yet they are supposed to administer first aid before demanding their colossal sums of money upfront.
We recently rushed a seriously injured motorcycle rider to several private hospitals and they all demanded between Sh50,000 and Sh100,000 up-front.
Where did our humanity go? None of the hospitals bothered to stop the man’s bleeding.
JUSTIN N. NKARANGA - MOMBASA