Pro-mitumba article smacked of ignorance

I read with dismay and disbelief the pro-mitumba (second-hand clothes) article by Stacy Ndlovu (Daily Nation, December 1), in which she exalts the dumping of mitumba in Africa as a trade commodity.

I wondered how much she understands industrialisation and its effect on economic growth and job creation.

By accepting mitumba, we only ensure guaranteed jobs to foreign citizens while we produce engineers that we don’t need.