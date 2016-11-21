Education CS should provide hotline to report illegal holiday tuition
Monday November 21 2016
Out-of-school tuition is illegal yet it goes on in many schools — from pre-unit to high schools — and it is expensive. Many schools force parents to send their children to school with the money. Even nursery school babies are forced to attend the compulsory holiday tuition. What does such a baby get from the exercise that it missed during normal learning? Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, please provide a hotline to report culprits.
WANYAMA WAMUKOTA, Dadaab