Public varsities belong to the State, not ethnic enclaves

Kenyans from all walks of life are in utter shock after reading the nauseating media reports that two Kalenjin governors and MPs stormed Moi University in a bid to eject an “outsider” vice-chancellor and replace him with an “insider”, or local one.

What is more distressing is the fact that the university is a public institution built and run with tax payers' money. It does not belong to a tribe but to the State.

This is a despicable precedent that must be condemned by all progressive and patriotic Kenyans who value peaceful coexistence, meritocracy and rule of law.

If they are aggrieved by the choice of vice-chancellor, they ought to seek redress in a court of law.

Any other archaic or jungle-type execution of grievance, however legitimate, has no place in a modern society. Such actions are what the Constitution sought to remedy.

Kenya is a unitary State and public institutions funded by all Kenyan taxpayers are scattered all over the country. Whereas local interests must be taken into consideration, there are better and legal ways or addressing the perceived ‘injustices’. But to storm a university with the aim of ejecting a civil servant who is legitimately in office is a mockery of the rule of law.

Politics can never be used as an excuse for breaking the law or for propagating retrogressive behaviour. The government must move with speed and reprimand the concerned law-breakers.