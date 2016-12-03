Raila applying double standards in graft war

Cord leader Raila Odinga has failed to recognise that the government has started mega projects all over the country and made great progress in addressing insecurity.

Flashback to Mr Odinga’s time as Prime Minister; his office was associated with mega corruption.

And now a number of Cord-controlled counties are being associated with graft — mainly Kilifi, Mombasa and Nairobi.

But Mr Odinga turns a deaf ear to these or defends the governors. These are double standards.