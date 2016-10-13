Railway through city game park a good idea
The proposed railway through Nairobi National Park is a good idea and should not be unjustly politicised.
Its design shows it will not interfere with the general movement of wildlife and will offer travellers an aerial glimpse of the only game park in a city.
Those who are opposed to this mega project should tell us why no one raised an eyebrow when the same railway passed through Tsavo National Park in the 1900s.
J GICHUKI, Nakuru