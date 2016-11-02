Recycling of leaders only killing morale of youth

It is sad that the government has failed to create jobs for the surging number of unemployed youths. It has instead shifted focus to rewarding the old folk with plum jobs for being loyal to the ruling coalition.

These appointments not only discourage the youths but shows that job creation is not an easy task at all. Why recycle people who have retired after many years in service yet we have trained, competent youth? It’s not fair to keep rewarding political loyalty with parastatal jobs at the expense of the jobless majority.