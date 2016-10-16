Retired teachers’ pay figures mockery by State officers

The government recently communicated very good news concerning retired teachers and those in service, but that is something that has been repeated many times.

Kenya Gazette notices and other material such as legal notices and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Pensions Department circulars, like those of 1997, show the government’s commitment. Some of these are Kenya Gazette No. 534, Legal Notice No.180 and TSC Circular No.13 of 1997.

It is important to give the retired teachers the formula and the pay change advice (PCA) so that they can also do their calculation for accountability purposes.

It’s also important to note that what the Director of Pensions has shown on the paper leaves a lot of questions. The highest-paid retiree would get about Sh1 million.

How did he arrive at that figure? If you divide Sh1.5 billion by 400 you get Sh3,750,000 on a flat rate while Sh16.4 billion by 32,000 is Sh512,500.

If there is no Kenya Gazette notice on that, then it should be termed as mockery to the retirees.

The director should also note that Cap 6 of Kenya’s Constitution 2010 does allow him, being state office to talk anything un true. If he does then where is his integrity?

In conclusion, may I wish Justice David Maraga success as he aspires to become the Chief Justice and congratulate him for the bold Judgment he made in 2008 on the matter between retired teachers and TSC.