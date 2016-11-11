Road tolls will only add to Kenyans’ many woes

It is time Kenyans said a big no to the government’s plans to introduce toll charges on highways. How many road taxes/levies are motorists already paying?

What level of taxation will be enough tax for this government?

This government has enough billions to be carted away through corruption but does not have enough for road maintenance?

The government ought to plug corruption avenues to finance expenditure instead of always going back to citizens whenever more money is required. I am ready to go in the streets with like-minded Kenyans to protest against this move.