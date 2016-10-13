The letter by J Kuria entitled If gunning down criminals will keep us safe, so be it (DN, October 12) was appealing and a reflection of the cry by many Kenyans.

Many have had their families or friends attacked, maimed or even killed by the heartless marauding gangsters who have abrogated themselves the power to let others live or die.

I concur with him that known criminals who rob from us using violence should be taken down. This should be done with haste.

The evil creatures should not be sent to jail to enjoy free things on our taxes and possibly only to come out and start terrorising innocent people again.

It is the wearer of the shoe who knows where it pinches and those who have suffered in the hands of these merciless gangs understand that only too well.

When my father, who had just retired from teaching, was shot 24 years ago by robbers in his house he became paralysed in the lower limbs and has since been wheelchair-bound.

The pain and cost of the life he has lived is immense. This just because some wayward youngsters wanted free things.

I totally disagree with those who argue against the death sentence.

The level of crime in Kenya calls for such stringent measures, which should be expedited at all costs.

We should not clog our prisons with capital offenders as it is expensive for nothing. Let us shoot everyone who carry illegal guns. If we don’t they will kill one of us.