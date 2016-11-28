Ruto, Duale approach to Raila ‘stipend’ absurd

When Deputy President William Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale team up in the usage of their mouths, the result is one quite caustic load of mess.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has been at their receiving end in the past week.

They deployed malignant words against him.

But the Raila hitters are senior enough to know the procedure to have ‘Baba’ account for any nefarious amounts he might have received from “his” counties.