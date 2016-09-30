Safety agency should clean up the rot in matatus

If the former Transport minister John Michuki were alive today, he would be very disappointed with the rot in the matatu industry, a sub-sector he streamlined to the extent of leaving a legacy.

When the National Transport and Safety Authority deregisters a matatu sacco and advises the affected members to join other groups, what comes to mind is a case of the same monkeys changing forests.

The authority needs to carry out a complete overhaul of the matatu industry.

To catch a glimpse of the rot in the industry, visit the Ronald Ngala Street and the Mfang’ano Street junction in Nairobi, where Githurai and Umoja-bound matatus pick up and drop off passengers in the evenings. If the matatus are not driven at break-neck speed, they are busy blocking the road, rumbling and hooting noisily in some kind of competition.

Another notorious lot is the Telaviv Sacco that picks up passengers at Central Bus Station.

The passengers board right at the entrance to the bus station, roughing up passers-by.

The police and the Nairobi City County government should move with speed to restore sanity.

Errant matatus should be punished heavily. We should not continue losing lives in mindless road accidents.