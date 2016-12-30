Senate showed there is hope in Kenyan leaders
The sobriety exhibited by the Senate on Thursday was humbling.
I think it is now dawning on the malicious leaders who changed the draft constitution in Naivasha at the last minute to make the Senate subordinate to National Assembly that they did a disservice to Kenya.
Parliament has never sunk so low, especially whoever told the police to cordon off the premises.
Bravo to the Senate for giving Kenyans hope.
DAVID OKELLO, Nairobi