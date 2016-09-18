Set up forensic laboratory now and help resolve rows

When Senator Mutula Kilonzo was found dead in his farm, samples of his body tissues were sent abroad for examination.

To this moment, the results have never been made public. Tom Cholmondeley and journalist Joseph Masha’s tissues were also sent overseas

This raises many questions. When tissues are flown to Britain, South Africa or another country, who is there to ensure their safety? Will our leaders ever seen the need of having a fully equipped forensic lab to save the families the agony of not knowing what killed their kin?

More than half a century after independence, Kenya does not have such a lab but sports officials can carry Sh45 million to spend on non-existent accommodation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Kenya’s global standing is so high that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg can come to learn about mobile phone money transfer yet we have no forensic lab!

Forensic science can be used in our judicial system to solve cases. The scientists analyse and interpret evidence found at the crime scene. In addition to their lab role, forensic scientists testify in criminal and civil cases.

The lack of this laboratory means Kenyans export jobs, dealing a blow to the economy.

This lab should be set up immediately to ease the suffering of Kenyans.

Murderers should not walk free. Perhaps the abnormal has become so normalised that it has stunted the imagination of our policy makers.