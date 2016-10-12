Sex education will curb immorality among teenagers

Cases of sexual immorality have been on the rise in the recent past among adolescents. It is not a wonder to hear of a group of teenagers having come together and organised an orgy after they were sent home for school fees or after closing schools.

Somebody once said the forbidden fruit is sweeter. The more parents shy away from talking to their children about sexuality, the more they slide into immorality. They become curious and tend to seek answers from the internet and social media, with high chances of getting fed the wrong information.

Parenting is more challenging today than the olden days thanks to improvements in technology. A child can access pornographic material at the touch of a button.

However, parents should not take a back seat and claim that this matter is beyond their control; they should educate their children about the subject at a tender age and serve as good role models to them.

The Ministry of Education should also introduce sex education in schools in order to prepare young people for safe adulthood. Knowledge will enable school-going children to make responsible decisions on their reproductive health and know how to avoid regrettable situations or conditions.

Such education will help students to gain reproductive maturity, prevent early marriages and reduce sexual immorality, school dropout, abortions and sexually transmitted diseases. It will prevent physical and emotional damage among the youth.