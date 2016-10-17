Sh33m policeman shows rot that has taken root

That a junior police officer could manage to deposit Sh33 million in just two years into his bank account, as reported in the Sunday Nation, despite his low pay shines the spotlight on the lethal corrupt networks responsible for the rising carnage on our roads. It seems the sole motivation of joining the traffic police section is not service, but making a “quick kill”. How is our society supposed to function?

VINCENT MAOSA, Nanyuki

