Someone please save us from sexual immorality

There must be something totally wrong with this country as far as observing social morality is concerned. Could it be that our forefathers went wayward and their curse is coming back to haunt us?

Every good or bad thing that happens must happen with a reason. And any social misfortune must equally be traced back to some erstwhile practice that might have happened before our nascence.

This is in light of two sex predating incidents in the headlines this week. A paedophile bragged on Facebook while two MCAs in Kisii were arrested after a weekend outing with school girls.

Moral decadence in most African countries is no longer a taboo. For lack of a better expression to use, it is really shocking to hear that a leader who should be legislating laws that uphold morality is himself engaging in immorality. This is a dark dawn. The paedophile worsens everything. Remember these are just the two cases publicised by the media. How about those that are unexposed?

The bottom line is, let gender and children’s rights activists and other social departments exercise their roles to help weed out these elements from society. For the elected leaders, the sixth schedule of the Constitution is their antidote.