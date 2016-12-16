Spare no one in the big fight against corruption
The report of the government's failure to fight corruption by the Society for International Development, which the attorney-general, Prof Githu Muigai, terms as incorrect, should trigger a wider thinking.
The attorney-general says the fight against corruption is complex and difficult.
The government should, however, start by going for the high priests of corruption. This will discourage their foot soldiers.
DAVID KIGO, Nairobi