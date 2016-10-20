To end corruption, State must first crush the cartels

The Kenyan economy is dominated by cartels in almost all sectors. The cartels are known to apply unorthodox methods in the fulfilment of their illicit missions.

Among the hardest-hit areas by these cartels’ machinations include the land, transport, judicial and procurement sectors.

To tame corruption, the government has to ensure that service delivery is not compromised, the laid-down procedures are followed and projects are executed within the given timelines.

One way of achieving this is creation of oversight bodies to keep checks and balances on all public bodies.

That will ensure set procedures are followed before any transaction, with major financial implications to the economy scrutinised before approval.

Creating commissions of inquiry to investigate past misdeeds while the culprits are never brought to book is useless.

But it is not too late — if only the concerned players are willing to fight graft without engaging in accusations and blame game.

J GICHUKI, Nakuru

* * *

The national leadership must act on corruption to halt the gravy train and zero-sum game.

The government should not relent from doing what is right. Corruption should be declared a national disaster, just as second-generation alcoholic drinks.

The buck stops with the President. He should not be lamenting about corruption; rather, he should walk the talk and end it.

Let us all aim at zero tolerance to corruption.