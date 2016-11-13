State must step up adolescent-friendly services during holiday

This arguably longest ever normal school holiday is not an ordinary vacation.

With few recreational facilities for young people, parents must be a worried lot. The government, too, must be concerned. Youth-friendly centres may only be accessible to a handful of them, especially those in urban areas. They therefore turn to their peers and the internet for information and entertainment.

Holidays, more so festive ones like this one, bring forth moments of fun and sexual escapades. It is during this period that abuse of hard drugs and other illegal substances peak.

Coming a little bit earlier in the year, it means parents are away at work most of the time, given the tight economic demands of modern living. Consequently, the teenagers are left to their devices at home.

What they do with their freedom only they can tell. Given the limited internet restrictions, some of the online sites they visit may worsen the deteriorated moral fabric.

The mistake that we are readily tempted to make, and which we should be desist from, is to lay the blame on the young people for the rot that we see or perceive among them. Be it the misuse of e-pills and other forms of contraception, high rate of HIV infections, unsafe abortion and drug abuse, these are dividends to a society that has not invested in its youth where it matters most — reproductive health.

A majority of adolescents are not married and do not, therefore, have reliable and consistent contraceptive methods in their plans. Because they do not have where to turn to for the services, they easily fall for other, easier and readily available options such as e-pills. This, then, is a manifestation of unsafe sex practices among this critical group.

INFECTED WITH HIV

Late last month, the National Aids Control Council (NACC) released the Kenya Aids Response Progress Report 2016, in which it is estimated that at least four people aged 15 to 24 are infected with the HIV virus every hour. Even more worrying is that three of them are either young women or girls.

Prevalence among the youth contributes to half of all new infections, a pointer to their vulnerability. Even worse is that a majority of them do not know their HIV status.

Current reproductive health services are only tailored towards married couples. This is good, only that a scale-up should be done to also take care of key groups such as unmarried young people, married adolescents and the disabled.

Research has shown that young people shy away from queuing with adults for such services for fear of victimisation. We must, therefore, aim at tilting away from donor support as most youth-friendly services in this country are supported by donors, even where they are offered in a public health facility.

There must also be a clear strategy for sustainability; that is why such initiatives must be embedded in our national and county policies, including budgets.

This is an evidence-based intervention for reaping economic dividends through sound health and holistic development. It must be seen as an investment.

And what better time to save our young people than when they are in a long, festive vacation like this one!