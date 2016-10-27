State must strive to do more for senior citizens
Over the years, senior citizens have complained of neglect by the government. As we celebrated Mashujaa Day, some of them had not received any help, even freedom fighters.
Not all have received the stipend given to them. The government should make extra efforts to ensure that all the old people benefit.
It should also provide free medical services to the elderly, just as it does for children under five.
Gabriel Wainaina, Kiambu