State should end strikes by public sector medics
Tuesday December 6 2016
Strikes by doctors in the public sector have become a perennial crisis.
It shouldn’t be as they endanger the lives of patients. Health is a most essential service and nothing should interrupt it.
The medical fraternity should never, ever down tools — even in wartime.
Even when their salaries are delayed, they should remain in hospital to save lives.
The doctors’ strike should be ended at any cost. Life is precious and nobody should joke with it.
Justin N Nkaranga, Mombasa