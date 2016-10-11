Stop crying scarcity, CS, Kenya has a lot of water

A story by Ngare Kariuki in the October 11 Daily Nation, “30m Kenyans cannot access clean water”, quoted Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa as saying on Monday: “Kenya is a water-scarce country and continued urbanisation has led to more demand.” But Lake Victoria is the second-largest fresh water lake in the world and we have a myriad rivers and streams and perennial floods during heavy rains? Can’t we tap all this water?