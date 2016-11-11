Student leaders and arrogant professors the bane of varsities

The stability of our colleges is under siege. In the past three months, three public universities have experienced student unrest that led to destruction of property.

To restore sanity, administrators were forced to close the universities indefinitely.

I seek to address two fundamental issues that must be sorted out. First is the proper role of student leadership and, secondly, the arrogance of university administrators.

Student unions are meant to, at all times, engage the university for the benefit of students. Student leaders sit in decision making bodies such as university senates and councils. These are the two principal organs that run universities. I have no doubt that these organs act in the best interest of their institutions.

Nonetheless, experience shows that at times they make outrageous decisions. Unfortunately, such decisions are reached in the presence of student leaders, who, instead of making the distinguished professors see sense, remain silent only to come out of the meeting and set the rest of students against the administration. Such student leaders should never have held those positions in first place.

In addition, there is this group of student leaders who believe that leadership is defined by opposition to public policy. These are fellows who will incite students to go on strike because the vice-chancellor has issued a circular that classes ought to begin at 8am. I am yet to see any university strike associated with a pro-academic cause such as failure by a lecturer to teach an entire course.

Thirdly, student leaders have become beholden to university administrators. They have been reduced to conveyor belts on policy making. Other students believe that such student leaders have been bought out by the administrators. This is not always the case, as I can state with certainty that university professors are intolerably mean with their money.

The second limb of my argument is that university professors are, plainly speaking, a very arrogant and insensitive lot, always reminding students what it takes to become a professor.

They treat students with contempt, issue outrageous circulars duly signed in their names followed by a string of degrees. They thrive on intimidating students.

It is even worse when they are administrators and lack day-to-day contact with students. Professors ought to undergo compulsory training in public relations.

Their arrogance isolates them from the rest of the teaching staff and the student population. There is no fame in being known for wrong reasons. All in all, there still exist professors and university administrators who are humble, though I know none.