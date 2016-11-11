Take action on con men stealing from musicians

It is good to hear that the ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts is streamlining the law so that musicians can earn their dues.

The people allegedly collecting money on their behalf behave like robbers.

When in the field checking for licences, especially in bars and hotels, they are usually accompanied by armed policeman, and when they find a business without a licence, they will start harassing rather than issuing the licence, all for a bribe. I

f the person does not have money, he is arrested and a bribe is negotiated. They then inflate the number of tables in the premises to demand more money and no receipts are ever issued.