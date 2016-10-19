Tame Kenya’s runaway foreign borrowing now
The report by the National Assembly that Kenya borrowed about Sh180 billion between January and July is shocking. While I commend the national government for initiating myriad infrastructure projects, it is disheartening that the majority of them are financed by foreign debt.
Notably, heavy indebtedness coupled with lack of transparency and accountability could spell doom to our economic growth and development. Astronomical foreign debt has become a millstone around the necks of many African countries.
JOSEPH G MUTHAMA, Thika