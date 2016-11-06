Taxman’s interaction with citizens bears fruit
Enhanced taxpayer education by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is bearing fruit.
Unlike the past, points of dispensing crucial information on taxes are more and readily available.
Initiatives such as iTax support centres have become handy to ordinary citizens.
In a number of ASK shows held this year, the taxman was prominent. The authority has also been vibrant on social media, saving taxpayers time and money.
Daniel Murigi, Kitale