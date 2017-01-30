President must pick up from where he left on doctors’ strike

I hope when he comes back from Ethiopia, President Uhuru Kenyatta will take an interest once again in the ongoing doctors’ strike.

He has in the past few weeks made attempts at taking them back to their stations but failed — even if he be the President!

The doctors have been stomping. Hopefully, the President will order that they be induced with an additional increment although the books at the Treasury do not look very good.

Additional savings here and there will have to be made, for it is well known that wastage of unimaginable proportions goes on here and there, something the President might know.

And in case you are starting to think that our doctors at public hospitals are mad, please remember that 400 doctors in the United States commit suicide annually due to frustrations on the job.

Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

* * *

It’s two months since the doctors began their strike. Services have been paralysed in public hospitals and, at times, that has led to deaths of patients.

The government must understand that access to health care is a universal right provided for by the local and international laws. It should, therefore, not be treated as a privilege or favour.

We, citizens, have already paid for these services in form of tax; so, the government must stop robbing us.