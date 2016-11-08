The high cost of living needs to come down
Wednesday November 9 2016
Due to an increase in prices of commodities, the bread winners in families are no longer able to provide basic needs. The cost of food is too high for ordinary Kenyans, so many families have only one meal a day instead of the normal three.
The government should ensure that basic commodities such as kerosene, maize flour, rice and sugar are affordable to all. The fight against corruption must also be enhanced to recover looted funds by cartels.
AYUB ABDALLAH, Thika