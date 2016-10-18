Breaking News
Parliament approves nomination of Maraga as Chief Justice...

The promise was laptops not tablets for children

Wednesday October 19 2016

In Summary

  • A laptop is a portable computer, usually battery-powered, small enough to rest on the user’s lap and having a screen that closes over the keyboard.
Advertisement

According to thesaurus.com, a tablet is a wireless, portable personal computer usually with a touchscreen. It is typically smaller than a notebook computer but bigger than a smartphone. On the other hand, a laptop is a portable computer, usually battery-powered, small enough to rest on the user’s lap and having a screen that closes over the keyboard. This is not what the government is giving our children and parents who voted Jubilee in 2013 must feel cheated.

BENJAMIN BULA, Nairobi

Related Stories

The promise was laptops not tablets for children

Parents and children feel cheated as Jubilee government is giving class one pupils tablets and not the laptops they promised in 2013.