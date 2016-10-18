The promise was laptops not tablets for children

According to thesaurus.com, a tablet is a wireless, portable personal computer usually with a touchscreen. It is typically smaller than a notebook computer but bigger than a smartphone. On the other hand, a laptop is a portable computer, usually battery-powered, small enough to rest on the user’s lap and having a screen that closes over the keyboard. This is not what the government is giving our children and parents who voted Jubilee in 2013 must feel cheated.