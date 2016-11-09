The quoted cost of mobile clinics doesn’t add up

Following the recent allegations of massive theft of public funds in the Ministry of Health as uncovered by the Nation Media Group team, I would like to question the value for money pegged on the 88 or so containers that have been left at the National Youth Service compound in Mombasa.

It can never possibly be true that each of such containers can cost Sh10 million. The math simply does not add up.

In my opinion, these containers are part of a rip-off scheme by corruption networks.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s mobile clinics, under the Beyond Zero campaign, each comes close to Sh4 million. Mark you, that is including the cost of the trucks that move the clinics from place to place.

Together with what we have seen inside, each unit should cost around Sh1.5 million.

My observation is that there are no cancer machines or any such complicated equipment installed in the mobile clinics — just air conditioners, which cost Sh28,000 a piece.

Second, why was the fabrication done by Chinese before shipment?

We have jua kali artisans all over Kenya who have expertise in converting storage containers into usable structures.

This has denied our young people an opportunity to use their skills, and would have been much cheaper.

Where did the “Sh98.5 million per container” go? We cannot watch as our country is taken hostage by greedy charlatans.

NASHON TADO, Nairobi