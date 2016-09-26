The report on teacher truancy disheartening

A recent report by the Education Commission that teacher truancy costs the government Sh27 billion revealed the extent of disenfranchisement of our learners.

Kenyans expect teachers to be wholeheartedly committed to teaching our children.

Teachers’ truancy could have debilitating effects on quality of education in the country if it continues unabated.

We cannot make Kenya a middle-income country by 2030 with this kind of treachery. The time to revamp our education is now.