Time to save Kakamega forest from illegal loggers
Saturday October 8 2016
Loggers have invaded Kakamega Forest in the recent past due to high demand of timber in the region. The tropical forest, which is well known for it’s indigenous trees, has been invaded by greedy business people, some of whom work for the county government. The Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Wildlife Service and the national government should take up the matter because the county government of Kakamega has failed to do so. We must protect our forests.
KEVIN LICHOTI, Kakamega