To be food-secure, we must support farming, national government
Wednesday October 19 2016
Kenya is performing dismally in its attempt to feed its people. This is unacceptable for a country that aims to emerge a middle-level economy by 2030. The way forward lies in adoption of modern, scientific agribusiness approach to farming. This can be achieved if farmers are empowered. There is a need for more intensive farming to maximise output. National and county governments should co-operate on this.
BASHIR O NURU, Nairobi