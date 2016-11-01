Tread carefully on issue of the death penalty law

The President recently commuted the death penalty for close to 3,000 inmates to life sentences. Unless there is mistrust in the effectiveness of our judicial system, there is a need for caution and careful thought. Death row prisoners did not commit minor offences. Many of them committed brutal murders. Also, some people are at home in prison, where they enjoy free ugali at the expense of the taxpayer. Severe sentences do not only render deserved punishment to offenders but also serve to deter crime.