Tree planting record bid by the Red Cross good
Thursday September 22 2016
I have seen a tree planting campaign on social media spearheaded by the Kenya Red Cross Society which seeks to plant five million trees in one hour in November and break the Guinness World Record. It is time Kenyans joined hands in restoring our environment for the sake of future generations. Trees are an important aspect of the environment and the level at which Kenyans are cutting them down is alarming.
LINDA AKELLO, Nairobi