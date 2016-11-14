Trump deserves election as President of America
Tuesday November 15 2016
Many people — including Americans — cannot understand how Donald Trump beat all odds to become the US President. Those who have watched him on his popular reality television show, The Apprentice (where his punchline is “You are fired!”) know that he is a meticulous person with a keen eye for problem- solving. Trump left out the usual political rhetoric and gave the people measureable promises.
He had a clear strategy. He understood what the people want — things past regimes failed to address. No wonder even the Democrats voted for him!
JAMES O KIHALI, Bungoma