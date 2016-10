Tuk-tuks have become a major nuisance in Mombasa. They have congested the city and traffic snarl-ups are the order of the day. They have become worse than matatus. They stop to pick and drop passengers anywhere and anyhow; some even stop in the middle of the road. The Mombasa County government should not issue licences to more tuk-tuks, lest the city comes to a standstill.