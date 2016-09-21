Uhuru said Raila was salivating for power, not public resources

That President Uhuru Kenyatta’s imagery of “eating” should have raised a furore is interesting. For the imagery of eating sits firmly on our Kenyan tongue — whether we are talking about politics or any other matter.

Have we forgotten all too soon how we revelled in referring to the government formed after the post-election violence of 2007/8 as “nusu mkate” (half a loaf of bread) and not “mseto” (coalition) as it should have been in Kiswahili?

And when the itchy-fingered amongst us misappropriate resources entrusted to them, don’t we accuse them of “eating”? How about when one of us is plucked from obscurity and given a plum job; don’t we exhort the person to not forget to spare a rib or hind leg for us (his tribesmen) when “eating” in his new position?

Even Edward Clay, the straight-talking former British high commissioner to Kenya, joined the “eating” bandwagon when he told off those who had “eaten” for “vomiting all over our (donors’) shoes”. And isn’t that book by Michela Wrong about corruption in Kenya, featuring former anti-graft czar John Githongo, titled “It’s Our Turn to Eat”?

TOM SIAMBEY, Kajiado

* * *

I find it rather sad that Macharia Gaitho chose (like the opposition) to misinterpret President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rejoinder to opposition leader Raila Odinga in his Nation column titled “It’s in extreme bad taste to boast of ‘eating’ to starving Kenyans” (DN, September 20).

I can understand for the opposition, as that is their mentality, taking advantage of any situation (funerals included). But you surely know the President was addressing the opposition chief directly, taunting him that he is missing the Presidency (meat) and can merely salivate at the holder (Uhuru).

That is not expected of a seasoned journalist like Gaitho, who should be objective (regardless of political leaning). Actually, it is his article that is in bad taste.

FRANCIS M NYENGE, Nairobi

* * *

When President Uhuru Kenyatta answered Raila Odinga that the opposition, which he leads, was “salivating” as Jubilee was “eating”, he was referring to political power, not public resources.

Somebody told me it is Kenyans who are salivating as the President and his government enjoy. But there are many Kenyans who are richer than the President, not because they are in government but have found opportunities to become rich.

Kenyans are “eating meat” in terms of the development the President has initiated in less than four years. It is the opposition that is “salivating” for power.

MUTAI DOMINIC, Kitui

* * *

I eat nyama choma only once a month, at our chama meet.

And, in my Gikuyu beliefs, it is not a good omen when you dream about a meat-eating orgy: When you leave your gate, you pray that you will not receive news on the demise of a relative.